MQM-P leader claims Imran Khan party workers harassed its member at Islamabad airport

Amid the political chaos in the country, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Faisal Subzwari on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan led-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers harassed MQM-P's Kanwar Naveed Jameel at Islamabad airport, local media reported.

The claim comes after MQM-P announced to part ways with the ruling PTI and support the opposition's no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

"PTI workers encircled MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel and tried to engage in a brawl with him," Subzwari said, according to Geo News.

The MQM-P was a key ally of the ruling government in the National Assembly, and after it switched sides, the opposition has enough numbers to easily oust Imran Khan.

After this development, the government has lost its majority in the lower house of the Pakistan parliament and even in the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, which is expected to take place on April 3, Geo News reported.

With 177 members, the Opposition has now more numbers of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs. While on other hand the Pakistani government has only 164 members in the parliament.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI-led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, but now, after MQM-P left the party, PTI is standing with 164 members in support and the Opposition has now 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

