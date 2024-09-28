Muhammad Yunus at UN advocates for dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

New York [US], September 28 : Chief Advisor to the interim Bangladesh government, Muhammad Yunus, emphasised the need for Rohingyas to return to their homeland, Rakhine in Myanmar, with security and rights.

He also reaffirmed the country's commitment to collaborating with the international community to facilitate the safe return of Rohingyas.

Yunus' remarks came while he addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

He said, "There is a need to pave the way for the Rohingyas to return to their homeland - Rakhine - with adequate security and rights. Keeping in mind the ever-changing situation in Myanmar, Bangladesh is ready to work with the international community to create an environment for dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas to their country."

He added, "We have been entrusted with the task of rebuilding the country and returning to the state system that the people have longed for. Our main goal right now is to correct the mistakes of the past and build a competitive and strong economy and a just society."

Yunus reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to safeguarding fundamental human rights, stressing the administration's determination to protect the rights of all citizens. "We are determined to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of people. It is our mission that the people of our country will speak freely, assemble without fear, vote and elect the people of their choice," he said.

He further said, "We are also committed to preserving the independence of the judiciary and consolidating the freedom of the media, including in the cyber domain."

Reaffirming the country's commitment to global cooperation, Yunus said that the government will continue active participation and contribution to multilateral structures, including the United Nations.

"Our government is determined to uphold all the international, regional and bilateral agreements that Bangladesh is a party to. Bangladesh will continue its active participation and contribution in multilateral global structures, including the United Nations. Bangladesh is interested in maintaining friendly relations with all countries of the world based on mutual respect, dignity and preservation of interests," he said.

The Rohingyas, a mostly Muslim minority in Myanmar, have long been the focus of prejudice and interethnic conflict, according to Al Jazeera. The military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, had notably forced the Rohingyas to flee.

After the crackdown by the Myanmar military, at least 7,50,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh. This crackdown is also the focus of a 'genocide' case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

According to recent reports, thousands more Rohingyas had fled to Bangladesh in August from the Rakhine state in western Myanmar as combat between the military dictatorship and the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group that recruits among the majority Buddhist population, has escalated, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Notably, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests, which turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.

Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor