Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate, Sworn in as Chief Adviser of Bangladeshi Interim Government

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor of the Bangladeshi interim government on Thursday, August 8. He arrived from Paris earlier today to take the oath at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders, and civil society members welcomed him at the airport.

84-year-old professor, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his social work on microlending, was announced head of the interim government after President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled to the country and visited India after Bangladesh was indulged in a deadly protest which claimed more than 300 lives. The student president leaders, who also protested in the country against Hasina demanded to make Yunus the chief of the government.

Before taking oath as government head, Yunus promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its people.