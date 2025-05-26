Multi-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor to meet National Assembly Speaker in Guyana

Georgetown [Guyana] May 26 : A multi-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday arrived at the original Parliament building in Guyana's Georgetown for a meeting with Manzoor Nadir, Speaker of the National Assembly, to highlight India's stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The delegation, led by Tharoor, consists of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

They arrived in Guyana on Sunday and called upon the Vice President of Guyana. They met Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to discuss several key issues, including India's zero-tolerance stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Tharoor hailed the discussions and noted that the talks also featured the larger issues in the relationship between Guyana and India.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "It was a phenomenal meeting."

Calling Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, "a good friend of the nation", Tharoor said, "He (Vice President) showed a tremendous amount of understanding for our (India's) position on the current events with our neighbour."

Tharoor also noted that the discussions involved talks on the bilateral ties between India and Guyana.

Highlighting the deep ties between New Delhi and Georgetown, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, who is a part of the multi-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, thanked Guyana's people and government for standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

"Today, after America, we have come to Guyana, under the leadership of Shashi Tharoor. There is a very deep relationship between Guyana and India. In a way, the people of Guyana have a very deep affection for India. And on the day when Guyana is celebrating its 59th Independence Day, we are celebrating this with the people of Guyana," Deora told ANI.

The delegation will visit Panama from May 27 to 29. The visit aims to convey India's message of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

In an official statement on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Panama said, "An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, will be visiting the Republic of Panama from 27-29 May 2025 to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

