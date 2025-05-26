Multi-party delegation meets Congo Foreign Affairs Minister to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism

Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo], May 26 : A multi-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Monday held a "fruitful meeting" with Congo Foreign Affairs Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and conveyed India's zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation also thanked Congo for its "support and solidarity in the fight against terrorism".

"All-party Parliamentary delegation, led by@DrSEShinde, held a fruitful meeting with Minister of State of Foreign Affairs of DR Congo Therese Kayikwamba Wagner@RDCongoMAE. The delegation conveyed India's zero tolerance for terrorism. Thanked@RDCongoMAEfor support and solidarity in the fight against terrorism," India in DR Congo posted on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation also visited the National Assembly of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and held a meeting with Vital Kamerhe Lwa Kanyiginyi Nkingi, President of the National Assembly of the DRC.

Earlier, India's former Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sujan Chinoy, highlighted the strategic significance of DRC in Africa, underlining the strong bilateral ties shared between the two nations and the role of Indian peacekeepers in the region.

Speaking on India's diplomatic engagement with DR Congo, Chinoy said, "The Democratic Republic of the Congo is Africa's second largest country in terms of size after Algeria. It has 120 million people, so it's a very populous country... It has a big voice in this part of the world."

He further noted the country's importance on the continental and global stage.

"It's an important member of the African Union and it is also one of the countries of Africa that could potentially be a future non-permanent member of the UN Security Council," he said.

The delegation, which includes leaders from multiple political parties, collectively conveyed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism on the international platform.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, a member of the delegation, reinforces this unified message by emphasising the delegation's purpose: to send a strong, clear message globally that India will no longer tolerate terrorism after decades of suffering. His statement underscores the delegation's role as a concrete example of India's coordinated and resolute foreign policy approach that Chinoy highlighted.

"After Pahalgam, we waited for 15 days for Pakistan to take some action against terrorists, but they didn't, and then we targeted their terrorist camps on May 7," he said.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's Operation Sindoor after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 tourists were brutally killed.

The seven multi-party delegations led by one MP each have been visiting various countries to counter Pakistan's misinformation on Operation Sindoor and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

