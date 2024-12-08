Multi-vehicle collision in Philippine capital kills one, injures five

Manila, Dec 8 A multi-vehicle collision in the Philippine capital Manila has killed one person and injured five others.

Police said on Saturday that the brake of a speeding 10-wheeler truck malfunctioned, resulting in crash into a pickup truck and five more vehicles in Paranaque City on Friday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police detained the 54-year-old driver of the 10-wheeler truck.

The accident happened one day after a truck crashed into several vehicles in Quezon City on Thursday night, killing four and injuring 30 others.

Traffic accidents in the Philippines are common as cars crowd roads during the Christmas season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor