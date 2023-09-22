Mumbai airport to shut for post-monsoon runway repairs on Oct 17

Mumbai, Sep 22 The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here will remain shut for six hours, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on October 17, to carry out post-monsoon runway maintenance works, an official said on Friday.

For the comprehensive runway repairs, both runways – 09/27 and 14/32 – will be temporarily non-operational for all flight operations at the designated timings.

An advance Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on the closure has been issued six months in advance for carrying out the post-monsoon preventive maintenance.

During the temporary closure, repairs and maintenance will be taken up to uphold the airport’s infrastructure to the highest standards.

"This yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," said an official.

