Mumbai JNPA port hosts its longest-ever 399-metre container ship

Mumbai, June 17 In a significant achievement, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has successfully played host to its longest-ever visitor a 399-metre length cargo ship, an official said here on Saturday.

The 54-metre-wide cargo vessel, MSC Hamburg sailing under the Panama flag, has a capacity of 16,652 TEUs and a draught of 14 metres safely berthed at the JNPA around 11.25 am, becoming the longest-ever vessel to call at any Indian port.

Built in 2015, the MSC Hamburg departed from its port of origin, Colombo in Sri Lanka, on a meticulously planned and precisely executed voyage, sailing around 1,750 km to reach JNPA on schedule.

Delighted by the arrival of the 'long-fellow', JNPA Chairman Sanjay Sethi said that the port plays a crucial role in strengthening global supply chains and MSC Hamburg's arrival has enhanced the port's capabilities in catering to the growing trade demands across continents.

"The MSC Hamburg arrival marks a significant milestone establishing JNPA as a global hub for maritime excellence, and reaffirms our position not only as a key player globally, but underlines our dedication to fostering strong partnerships and ensuring efficient operations," said Sethi.

