Mumbai JNPA port hosts its longest-ever 399-metre container ship

By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 08:54 PM 2023-06-17T20:54:04+5:30 2023-06-17T21:10:18+5:30

Mumbai, June 17 In a significant achievement, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has successfully played host to ...

Mumbai JNPA port hosts its longest-ever 399-metre container ship | Mumbai JNPA port hosts its longest-ever 399-metre container ship

Mumbai JNPA port hosts its longest-ever 399-metre container ship

Next

Mumbai, June 17 In a significant achievement, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has successfully played host to its longest-ever visitor a 399-metre length cargo ship, an official said here on Saturday.

The 54-metre-wide cargo vessel, MSC Hamburg sailing under the Panama flag, has a capacity of 16,652 TEUs and a draught of 14 metres safely berthed at the JNPA around 11.25 am, becoming the longest-ever vessel to call at any Indian port.

Built in 2015, the MSC Hamburg departed from its port of origin, Colombo in Sri Lanka, on a meticulously planned and precisely executed voyage, sailing around 1,750 km to reach JNPA on schedule.

Delighted by the arrival of the 'long-fellow', JNPA Chairman Sanjay Sethi said that the port plays a crucial role in strengthening global supply chains and MSC Hamburg's arrival has enhanced the port's capabilities in catering to the growing trade demands across continents.

"The MSC Hamburg arrival marks a significant milestone establishing JNPA as a global hub for maritime excellence, and reaffirms our position not only as a key player globally, but underlines our dedication to fostering strong partnerships and ensuring efficient operations," said Sethi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Jawaharlal nehru port authority Jawaharlal nehru port authority Msc hamburg Sanjay sethi mumbai colombo Mumbai Satta T20 Mumbai League Mumbai Indians Mumbai League Mumbai North West Mumbai North Mumbai North Lok Sabha Mumbai South