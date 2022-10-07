Muraleedharan meets Minister of State, African Affairs of UAE on sidelines of UNSC High-Level debate

MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Minister of State, African Affairs of UAE H.E. Shakhboot bin Nahyan, on the sidelines of the United Nations Security Council High-Level debate in New York.

Taking to Twitter, MoS said, "Good to meet Minister of State, African Affairs of UAE H.E. Sheikh Shakhbout on the sidelines of UNSC High-Level debate in New York. Had a fruitful conversation on the significant progress made in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two friendly countries."

Earlier on Thursday, Muraleedharan met the foreign minister of Gabon Michael Adamo and held discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations.

MoS tweeted, "Happy to meet FM of Gabon, H.E. Michael Adamo on the sidelines of UNSC High Level debate at New York. Useful discussion on various aspects of bilateral relations. Congratulated Gabon on assumption of UNSC Presidency in Oct 2022."

He also invited the Gabon foreign minister to the counter-terrorism committee special meeting to be held in India towards the end of October 2022.

Muraleedharan congratulated Gabon with best wishes and greetings on its Presidency of the Security Council for this month. Gabon, a central African country, officially took over as President of the UN Security Council for the month of October.

At the UNSC debate over peace and security in Africa, MoS V. Muraleedharan highlighted that a violence-free Africa is necessary to prevent external forces including terrorists exploiting the resource-rich region. Those "guilty of aiding and supporting terrorism" in different parts of Africa and simultaneously exploiting the resources must be held accountable by the international community, he added.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan made these remarks during a UNSC debate titled "Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources."

In recent years, MoS said, terrorist and armed groups have been making deep inroads by exploiting security gaps and fragile governance institutions in the continent, particularly in the Horn of Africa, Sahel and East and Central Africa.

He highlighted that the terrorist groups are accentuating their funding by exploiting the resource-rich region. "These regions have remained vulnerable to money laundering and terrorist financing. Terrorist and armed groups are increasingly funding their activities through illegal exploitation of natural resources and trafficking of wildlife, and extortion, etc., amongst other well-known activities."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor