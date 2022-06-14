Musk finally set to address Twitter employees this week

San Francisco, June 14 Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to speak to Twitter employees for the first time this week in a bid to allay their fears and put his vision across to them.

Musk will address Twitter employees via a virtual meeting on Thursday, reports Insider, and will take questions from them over his $44 billion takeover deal that he has put on hold till he gets answers on the presence of bots on the micro-blogging platform.

The event was reportedly announced by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in an email to employees, when he told them to submit questions for Musk in advance.

Earlier this month, Twitter's board reportedly planned to give Musk access to the massive stream of "firehose" data comprising more than 500 million tweets posted each day.

Soon after making a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in April, Musk has been asking for information about spam and fake accounts.

He even threatened to walk away from the deal if the company fails to provide the data.

To end the standoff with the billionaire, Twitter board has plans to comply with access to data that he says is necessary to evaluate the number of fake users on the platform.

The information could be provided as soon as this week, the person said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the report said.

The data comprises not only a real-time record of tweets but the devices they tweet from, as well as information about the accounts that tweet.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO earlier said he does not believe in Twitter findings which say that false or spam accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users (229 million).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor