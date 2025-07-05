Musk threatens Republicans over Trump's 'big, beautiful bill', sparks internal rift

Washington [US], July 5 : Elon Musk is threatening Republicans who voted for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," posing a challenge for the president and his allies as they attempt to overcome midterm headwinds, The Hill reported.

Musk vowed earlier this week that Republicans who supported Trump's megabill "will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth."

Republicans have termed the comments unhelpful, warning they could divert resources during a politically challenging period for the ruling party.

"One of the most destructive behaviors that we've had in cycles where we've been unsuccessful in Senate races ... are those in which we have expended massive resources in intraparty warfare," a Republican consultant who has worked on Senate races told The Hill.

Since his departure from the White House, Musk has been a vocal critic of Trump's policy bill, especially concerning its projected impact on the national deficit. The House narrowly passed the bill on Thursday, and Trump signed it at a White House Fourth of July event on Friday.

Musk's frustration escalated on Monday, when he announced his intention to support challengers to Republicans who backed Trump's legislation. He added he would defend Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a notable opponent of the bill. Musk also called for the creation of a new political party, criticizing the bill's massive spending .

Some Republican lawmakers have brushed off Musk's threat. "I'll take President Trump's endorsement over Elon's any day of the week, back home," Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) told Just the News. Marshall said many of his Republican colleagues were "ignoring" Musk.

Trump, for his part, left open the possibility of deporting Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa. He also suggested Musk's advisory panel, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), could be turned against him. "I think what's going to happen is DOGE is going to look at Musk. And if DOGE looks at Musk, we're going to save a fortune," Trump said in Florida on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

Trump has previously targeted Republicans who opposed him, with varying results.

Musk's stance marks a notable shift from earlier this year, when he was among Trump's strongest allies. His America PAC spent tens of millions backing Trump in 2024, and he supported Wisconsin Republicans during a tight Supreme Court race.

Despite the renewed tension, Musk recently praised Trump's foreign policy achievements, posting on X: "Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world."

However, some Republicans warned that Musk's current stance could alienate both sides. "Musk is deeply hated among Democrats. For now, he maintains good standing among Republicans, but if he follows through, he will lose them as well and be a man without a country," Michigan-based GOP strategist Jason Cabel Roe told The Hill. "That will sabotage any political or business initiatives he's involved in."

