Muslim Council of Elders, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore discuss enhancing cooperation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 4 (ANI/WAM): The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, received a delegation from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) and leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in Singapore at the Council's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The delegation was led by Kadir Maideen Mohammed, CEO of the Islamic Religious Council. The meeting focused on ways to enhance cooperation in promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders praised Singapore's model of pluralism, diversity, and coexistence, expressing his appreciation for the efforts of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore in organising Islamic affairs and addressing issues concerning Muslims in Singapore.

He noted the Muslim Council of Elders' commitment to building bridges of communication with Muslims around the world and highlighted several initiatives aimed at promoting and strengthening the values of dialogue and coexistence.

These initiatives include the Document on Human Fraternity, the East-West Dialogue, the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, the Faith Pavilion at COP28, and efforts to empower religious leaders in addressing global challenges, among other diverse initiatives.

Kadir Maideen Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders under the chairmanship of His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb in promoting dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence as well as correcting misconceptions, and spreading enlightened, moderate thought. He particularly praised initiatives focused on empowering youth, developing their talents, honing their skills, and supporting their efforts in peacemaking and coexistence.

He also noted that the visit of His Eminence the Grand Imam to Singapore in 2018 was met with great enthusiasm and adulation from all segments of Singaporean society and expressed the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's eagerness to enhance cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders, particularly through the "Religions for Development and Peace" initiative, emphasising the importance of this pioneering initiative in strengthening the role of religious leaders in issues of development and peace. (ANI/WAM)

