Muslim Council of Elders participates at Jeddah International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 11 (ANI/WAM): For the second time, the Muslim Council of Elders will have a dedicated pavilion at the Jeddah International Book Fair 2024, which kicks off tomorrow in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Council's participation is driven by its mission to foster peace, instill values of dialogue and tolerance, and enhance cooperation and coexistence.

The pavilion of the Muslim Council of Elders will present more than 220 publications and books that address significant intellectual issues, contribute to correcting misconceptions, and combat hate speech, racism, bigotry, and discrimination.

Additionally, these works promote values of goodness, love, and peace. Notably, it includes 20 works by Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders. The publications aim to introduce the tolerance of Islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage.

The Jeddah International Book Fair is an annual cultural event that brings together authors, publishers, and readers from around the world in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is considered one of the most significant cultural events in the region, providing a platform to showcase the latest literary releases and host numerous accompanying cultural activities.

This year, the fair features the participation of 1,000 local and international publishers and agencies from 22 countries, spread across more than 450 pavilions. Additionally, there is a diverse cultural programme, comprising over 100 different events. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor