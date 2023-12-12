"Must proceed with extreme caution": PM Modi on use of AI

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Highlighting that artificial intelligence (AI) has a significant impact on both present and future generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that one must proceed with extreme caution to safeguard all sections of society.

"AI is having a significant impact on both present and future generations. We must proceed with extreme caution. I believe that the suggestions and ideas emerging from this summit will help us safeguard the world from the potential risks and challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI," PM Modi said while addressing the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) 2023, being held here at Bharat Manadapam in Delhi.

The Prime Minister said that India is a front-runner in the field of AI and its subsets and added that the nation is striving to bring about a social transformation through AI.

Noting further, PM Modi said, "Recently, we launched an AI check portal in Agriculture, which facilitates farmers in checking their application status, accessing payment details, and staying informed about government schemes with ease."

Notably, India wants to use AI to address societal needs in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, infrastructure, smart mobility, and transportation. AI Mission is also set to be launched here in India to bring compute power into the hands of startups and innovators in the country so that they can tackle problems in the above-mentioned areas.

"We are set to launch the AI Mission in Bharat, with a focus on promoting the use of AI in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education. Our national AI portal will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting these AI initiatives," PM Modi said.

The challenges surrounding AI in India revolve around issues such as low adoption in corporate processes, limited data ecosystems, low research intensity, an unfavorable intellectual property regime, skill development gaps, and unclear regulations for security, privacy, and ethics.

"The more inclusive the development journey of AI is, the better results society will achieve. Learning from past decades where there was inequality in access to technology, we must now safeguard society from such harm. When democratic values join technology, it acts as a multiplier for inclusivity," he noted.

Prime Minister Modi also raised concerns over deep fakes and other cons of artificial intelligence at the newly built Bharat Mandapam.

While speaking at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit (GPAI) 2023, being held here in the national capital, PM Modi said that the deep fake challenge is for the entire world as it could be used to create 'deepfakes' to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use.

If AI enables arms to reach the hands of terror groups, then it could have a devastating effect, and the world needs to think about it, the Prime Minister said.

"AI has several positive impacts, but it has many negative impacts too, which is a matter of concern. AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century. But it can also play the biggest role in destroying the 21st century... Deepfake is a challenge for the whole world... AI tools going into the hands of terrorists are also a big threat. If terrorist organisations get AI weapons, this will have a huge impact on global security... We need to plan how to tackle this," PM Modi said during his address.

The GPAI Summit 2023 is poised to be a milestone event, offering a unique opportunity for stakeholders to contribute to shaping the future of AI.

The summit, running from December 12 to 14, gathers influential minds from various sectors, marking a crucial moment for the collaborative advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).

As the host city, New Delhi is buzzing with anticipation, gearing up to welcome key stakeholders, experts, and enthusiasts in the field of AI. The inaugural event will set the tone for three days of insightful discussions, deliberations, and collaborations.

Since its inception in June 2020, India has made significant contributions to this summit by actively engaging in various initiatives to foster the development, deployment, and adoption of open, safe, secure, and accountable AI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor