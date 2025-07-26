Myanmar to strengthen digital economy with 2030 roadmap

Yangon, July 26 Myanmar is working to accelerate its digital transformation with the implementation of the Myanmar Digital Economy Roadmap 2030, the state-owned daily Myanma Alinn reported on Saturday.

A working coordination meeting of the country's Digital Economy Development Committee (DEDC) was held at the Ministry of Commerce in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday to review progress and set priorities for the coming years, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the report.

Speaking at the meeting, patron of the committee Union Minister for Transport and Communications General Mya Tun Oo said that the rapid acceleration of growth through digital means is a key factor for developing countries to achieve progress, it said.

Citing World Economic Forum data, Mya Tun Oo said that the digital economy currently contributes at least 15 percent of global GDP and is expected to rise above 25 percent by 2030, urging the participating committee members to take coordinated action across all sectors to build a digital future for Myanmar, the report said.

The DEDC, a national-level body formed to spearhead the country's digital transformation, launched the Myanmar Digital Economy Roadmap 2030 in December last year, the report said.

The roadmap includes a strategic vision, six core objectives, nine priority sectors, nine strategic pillars, 22 strategic goals, and 77 action plans to be implemented over the next five years, the report said.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism said that Myanmar received 500,125 foreign tourists during the first half of 2025.

This year's foreign tourist arrivals between January and June were lower compared to the 601,640 foreign tourists who visited the country during the same period in 2024, an official from the ministry told Xinhua.

The majority of tourists in the first half of 2025 came from China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and India, the official said.

In 2024, over 1.06 million foreign tourists visited Myanmar, according to the ministry.

