Myanmar town records highest single-day rainfall in nearly 60 yrs

Yangon, May 13 A town in central Myanmar experienced its heaviest single-day rainfall in 58 years on Saturday, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The Nyaung-U town in central Myanmar's Mandalay region logged its heaviest rainfall in 58 years, with 161 mm recorded on Saturday, compared to the figure of 121 mm in May 2018, the weather bureau said.

It's now raining in nearly all parts of the country due to Cyclone Mocha, and rains or thundershowers will also continue in most parts of the country until Sunday afternoon, according to the weather bureau as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

