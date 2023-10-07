Myntra's Big Fashion Festival is live: Grab irresistible offers by top brands across 23 lakh products

Bengaluru, Oct 7 The much-awaited festive fashion bonanza of the year, Myntra's Big Fashion Festival, is now live with more than 23 lakh fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from over 6,000 leading international, domestic and D2C brands.

This edition promises to enthral shoppers with exciting new and unique collections to make your celebration even more joyous.

Here's a sneak peek into what awaits you. Myntra is one of the leading platforms for international brands to connect with fashion forward customers of India.

For consumers who love global selections, there are popular brands including the likes of MANGO, H&M, Boohoo, Macy’s, Saucony, Anko, Gymshark, Champion, and Anne Klien, and many more.

This BFF, customers can enjoy offers of up to 60 per cent off on MRP on some of the leading international brands, making it the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe with global fashion trends.

Myntra has your wardrobe needs sorted, whether you're looking for comfy t-shirts and shorts or elegant saris, kurtas, and stylish jackets.

With a increasing popularity for casual, ethnic, and western wear, renowned brands like Rare Rabbit, Jack & Jones, Levi’s, BohooMan, H&M, Tasva, House of Pataudi, Ranveer X Urban Racer, The Kurta Company, Beyours, Janasya, House of Deyaan, and more are providing offers of up to 70 per cent off the MRP.

This ensures that you can discover your festive outfits.

Elevate your beauty regimen with Myntra's extensive selection of beauty and personal care items.

Whether you prefer international brands such as NYX Professional, Maybelline, L’oreal Paris, Numbuzin, Peripera, Axis-Y, and Isntree or cherish Made-in-India favourites like Lakme, Pilgrim, and Mcaffeine, Colorbar , you can now indulge in your preferred products at minimum 25 per cent off up to 70 per cent off on MRP.

"Step up your game with stylish, comfortable and high-quality sports footwear. With acclaimed brands including Nike, Puma, Adidas, New Balance, Saucony, Champion, Skechers, Red Tape, Woodland, Reebok and others, offering irresistible offers ranging from 30 per cent to 75 per cent off the MRP, footwear lovers will be spoilt for choice,” said the company.

Whether you're passionate about trekking, cycling, jogging, or any adventurous activity, discover your ideal pair and take advantage of these exceptional offers to fuel your active lifestyle.

Embrace the fusion of fashion and technology by sporting fashionable watches and smart wearables that make a style statement.

Renowned brands such as Fossil, Tommy Hilfiger are offering min 50 per cent on MRP, while brands like French Connection, Daniel Klein, Kenneth Cole are offering min 60 per cent off on MRP.

Premium watches such Hugo, Calvin Klein can be availed at a starting price of Rs 3,999.

Smartwatches such as Firebolt and Noise can be availed at a starting price of Rs 999 and Boat and air dopes Oneplus can be availed at a starting price of Rs 799 and Rs 1,499, respectively.

Don't let this chance slip by to flaunt a chic and practical accessory with unbeatable offers. Give your home a festive makeover with lakhs of options across, home decor, furnishing, cookware, dinnerware on Myntra.

The popular home brands including Bombay Dyeing, Trident, Spaces, D’Decor, H&M Home, Starbucks, Anko, Philips, JC Collection, Homecentre and Ellementry are providing irresistible offers ranging from 25 per cent off up to 80 per cent off on MRP.

"Considered an extension of one’s personal style, travel accessories are fast becoming a fashion statement. From trolley bags, to backpacks, to duffel bags, to accessories, there are an array of options on Myntra for fashion-forward customers to choose from,” according to Myntra.

Popular brands like Urban Forest, Stylestry, Enoki by Baggit, Wildcraft, Ann Klien, Mokobora, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Phillppe, Mango, Van Husen, Skybags are up for grabs at up to 80 per cent off on MRP.

Customers can look forward to Myntra Revolutionary Price which includes 10 per cent bank offers in addition to attractive value offers.

During the event, customers will have access to unmissable offers on thousands of domestic and international brands, as well as an additional 15 per cent off on using Myntra's co-branded credit card in association with Kotak Mahindra Bank, to unlock more value on their festive purchases.

Additionally, the shoppers can avail payment offers through partners like ICICI, Kotak, Paytm and Cred.

This BFF, customers shopping above a certain amount, will be able to avail exciting rewards which may include gold coins, trolleys and backpacks, etc.

“This edition of the BFF holds a lot of promise, with a wide range of products and exciting offers. Keep an eye out for BFF Specials which offers unique hero collections along with over 150 new launches, along with cross-brand collaborations and interesting CelebXBrand crossovers, ensuring you find something special for yourself, your family, or your friends,” said the company.

“With deals across every product category, Myntra's BFF is your one-stop shop for unforgettable festive shopping experiences. Get ready to embark on a shopping extravaganza like no other! Happy festivities!”, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor