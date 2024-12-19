N Nandakumar appointed as India's next ambassador to Mali

New Delhi [India], December 19 : N Nandakumar, presently serving as Consul General, Consulate General of India has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Mali, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"N Nandakumar (IFS: 2007), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Shanghai, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Mali," the MEA said in a statement.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

