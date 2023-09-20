Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Russia calls for halt to bloodshed, says peacekeeping forces deployed

Moscow [Russia], September 20 : Russia has called for an immediate halt to “bloodshed” in the ongoing conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to compliance with the trilateral agreement with Moscow, TASS News Agency reported.

Moscow has further urged the sides to stop armed hostilities and do everything possible to protect the population

"The most important thing now is to immediately return to compliance with the trilateral agreements signed at the top level in 2020-2022, which lay out all measures for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also urged “to stop armed hostilities and to do everything possible in order to protect the population of Nagorno-Karabakh and defend its interests,” TASS reported.

It further demanded the sides to stop the ‘bloodshed’, adding that the Russian peacekeeping force is assisting the civilian population in the conflicted region.

"Due to a rapid escalation of armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, we strongly call upon the conflicting sides to immediately stop bloodshed, cease hostilities and prevent casualties among the civilian population," TASS quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry.

It added, "Currently, the Russian peacekeeping force is assisting the civilian population [of Nagorno-Karabakh], including providing medical aid to them, and is dealing with matters of evacuation”.

Meanwhile, at least 27 people have been killed and 200 wounded in a military operation by Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, CNN reported citing an official in Armenian-controlled territory there.

Azerbaijan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday, that it had begun an “anti-terrorist” campaign in the region, as Armenian media and local authorities reported heavy bombardment of the regional capital of Stepanakert.

Karabakh authorities said they have asked for immediate talks with Azerbaijan, amid continued shelling of the region. In response, the Azerbaijani Presidency said it is willing to meet with Karabakh Armenians, but added in a statement: “To stop anti-terrorist measures, illegal Armenian armed groups must raise the white flag, surrender all weapons, and the illegal regime must dissolve itself. Otherwise, anti-terrorist measures will be continued until the end.”

Notably, the Nagorno-Karabakh — an ethnic Armenian enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan — has been the cause of two wars between the neighbours in the past three decades, most recently in 2020, according to CNN.

Tensions have been simmering around the region for months, after Azerbaijani troops blockaded the Lachin corridor in December, cutting off the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and preventing the import of food to its roughly 120,000 inhabitants, as per CNN.

