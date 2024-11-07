Nahyan bin Mubarak tours several pavilions at ADIPEC 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited several national and international pavilions at the 40th edition of ADIPEC 2024, being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan praised the prominent role that ADIPEC plays in strengthening relations and partnerships between Emirati and international companies, contributing to the support of innovation and sustainable growth in the energy sector.

He highlighted the importance of the exhibition in establishing Abu Dhabi as a global hub for the oil and gas industry, noting that the UAE provides an encouraging and supportive investment environment for growth across all sectors, especially energy.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group, who accompanied Sheikh Nahyan during the visit, stated that Sheikh Nahyan's visit to ADIPEC emphasises the exhibition's prominent standing.

He added that the success of ADIPEC 2024 marks a new achievement in ADNEC Group's record, as it collaborates with leading global companies to attract and host premier events regionally and globally. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor