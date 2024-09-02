Nahyan bin Zayed visits 21st Abu Dhabi international hunting, equestrian exhibition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has visited the Abu Dhabi Sports Council Pavilion at the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).

He toured the pavilion as well as the platforms of the clubs operating under the umbrella of the Council, in the presence of Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the clubs' respective representatives.

The 21st edition of the exhibition is the largest in its history, bringing together thousands of brands across 11 diverse sectors, blending Emirati cultural traditions with modern innovation, and opening new horizons for business sustainability. It has attracted a large number of visitors who attended various sections to learn about the range of products and events.

The total area of the exhibition has increased to more than 87,000 square metres, compared to 65,000 square metres from last year's session, while attracting 65 countries from around the world, including 14 new countries. (ANI/WAM)

