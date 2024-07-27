Nalanda University is realization of important commitment to East Asia Summit: Jaishankar

Vientiane [Laos], July 27 : At the EAS' Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vientiane, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Nalanda University in Bihar is a realization of an important commitment to the East Asia Summit.

Speaking at the 14th East Asia Summit there, Jaishankar further noted that the Act East Policy, which was announced at the 9th EAS, has completed a decade now, and India will continue to uphold ASEAN unity and centrality through the Act East Policy.

He also underlined how India has consistently contributed towards the EAS Plan of Action.

Jaishankar wrote on X on Saturday, "Spoke at the#EAS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Vientiane. Conveyed that: EAS process completes two decades next year & India will contribute towards stronger EAS process. Act East Policy, announced at 9th EAS, completes a decade. India will continue to uphold ASEAN unity and centrality through our Act East Policy. India remains a steadfast supporter of AOIP (ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific) and appreciates its convergence with IPOI. Encourages more EAS members to join IPOI. We have consistently contributed towards EAS Plan of Action. Reflected in EAS Conference on Maritime Security and Cooperation held in Mumbai. Nalanda University is a realization of important commitment to EAS."

The External Affairs Minister also conveyed that India values the participation of ASEAN members in the Voice of the Global South Summit.

"SLOC passing through the South China Sea are critical for peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific Region. Code of Conduct should be substantive and effective, consistent with international law and should not prejudice legitimate rights and interest of nations not party to discussions," the EAM said.

On Myanmar, Jaishankar said that India's bilateral efforts are in tandem with ASEAN, designed to engage all stakeholders.

"India's focus is on ensuring border security, countering transnational crime, mitigating violence and advancing connectivity projects. Our endeavours are mutually supportive to restore democracy," the EAM wrote on X.

Jaishankar also called for de-escalation, and restraint in Gaza while delivering his remarks at the summit.

"Call for de-escalation and restraint in Gaza. India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine. Attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea are concerning. India is independently contributing to ensuring the safety and security of maritime shipping. On the conflict in Ukraine, maintained the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. PM @narendramodi recently engaged President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Jaishankar said.

"India stands ready to contribute in any manner possible," he added.

"#EAS is crucial in bringing us together at a time when differences are sharp and interests are diverse. India will always stand firm in its commitment to the EAS process," the EAM further wrote.

The ancient Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.

The new university campus is created to be a replica of the historic Nalanda University.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the heads of missions from 17 countries. The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, with a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities, including an international centre, an amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex, among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities. The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor