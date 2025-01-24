Namrata S Kumar appointed as India's ambassador to Latvia

New Delhi [India], January 24 : Namrata S Kumar has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Latvia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Kumar, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1997, is presently serving as India's Ambassador to Slovenia. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, according to the MEA statement.

In a statement, MEA stated, "Ms. Namrata S. Kumar (IFS: 1997), presently Ambassador of India to Slovenia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Latvia."

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Namrata S Kumar has served India's diplomatic Missions in Cairo (Egypt) from 1999 to 2002, in Paris (France) from 2007 to 2011 and as Deputy Chief of Mission in the United Arab Emirates from (2011 to 2014). At the MEA in New Delhi, she has at separate times overseen work in the Disarmament, Central Europe, and Archives & Records Management Divisions, according to the Embassy of India in Slovenia statement.

Before taking over as India's Ambassador to Slovenia on August 13, 2020, Kumar served as Deputy Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) from 2015 to 2020, according to the statement.

She is the first foreign service officer to have served on deputation to the State Government of Uttarakhand, where she served in the capacity of Additional Secretary for Rural Development (from 2002 to 2004) and Additional Secretary for Education, as well as Director of the State Literacy Mission and State Project Director (SPD) for the World Bank-funded Education for All (EFA) Programme - Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (2004-2007).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor