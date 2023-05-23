National Centre of Meteorology participates in World Meteorological Congress

Geneva [Switzerland], May 23 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), led by Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), is participating in the 19th session of the World Meteorological Congress (Cg-19), the supreme body of World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) currently underway in Geneva, Switzerland.

Running from 22nd May to 2nd June 2023, the congress is drawing the participation of 193 Member States and Territories of the WMO who are discussing a wide range of topics such as WMO's Strategic Plan 2024-2027, WMO budget and approving maximum expenditure for 2024-2027 period, advancing targeted research, including new implementation plans for the World Weather Research Programme and Global Atmosphere Watch Programme, and WMO's Capacity Development Strategy, among others.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, delivered a keynote address reiterating the UAE's full support for the Early Warning Systems for All Initiative.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment to mobilising sustainable and inclusive solutions for climate impacts on communities worldwide and realising the full potential of early warning processes. "As a member of the Advisory Board of the Initiative, we witness progress in terms of investment and implementation as a significant outcome for COP28."

During the Congress, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous held high-level discussions with representatives from other Member States in the presence of Charge d'Affaires and UAE Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, to exchange knowledge and expertise and explore opportunities for collaboration and capacity building in the field of meteorological services, disaster reduction, climate monitoring, meteorological research and ways to strengthen efforts towards the implementation of the UN Early Warnings for All Initiative.

NCM delegation also participated in a high-level dialogue convened on the opening day to discuss WMO's top strategic priority of implementing the UN Early Warnings for All Initiative. They also joined other delegates in examining the WMO's strategy for service delivery that sets regulations for disaster alerts, aviation, maritime, floods, droughts, health, and other services.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, who is running for WMO presidency, has continued to gain the support of Member States for his candidacy and discussed the many ways to work together with other the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) to promote enhanced disaster risk prevention and mitigation and achieve the common goals for WMO.

Commenting on the importance of the congress, Dr Al Mandous, said, "The World Meteorological Congress is an important platform that allows WMO Member states to discuss the Organisation's future plans and priorities and enhance global cooperation on weather and climate-related issues. As an active member of the WMO, the UAE is keen to leverage its participation in the event to reiterate its commitment to WMO's disaster risk reduction programmes especially the UN Early Warnings for All Initiative. We are confident that the outcomes of the congress will bolster the global WMO community's ability to address the complex weather, climate, and related water and environmental challenges and build a more sustainable and resilient future for all."

Al Mandous added, "Our participation in the 19th World Meteorological Congress assumes special significance for NCM as I am honoured to be the UAE's official candidate for WMO's 2023 - 2027 Presidency. In my capacity as President of Regional Association II (Asia), I have witnessed firsthand the crucial role that the WMO plays in advancing global cooperation on weather, climate, and related water and environmental issues. I look forward to the support of Member States to allow me to make the best use of this experience to achieve WMO's strategic objectives for the next four years."

During the Congress, delegates will elect the President and Vice-Presidents of the Organisation and members of the Executive Council, and will also appoint WMO's next Secretary-General.

The World Meteorological Congress is WMO's top decision-making body. Its decisions are implemented by all WMO constituent bodies and the Secretariat, while its Executive Council oversees the implementation of Congress decisions. (ANI/WAM)

