National Defence College Delegation from India concludes five-day Nepal visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 5 : A 21-member delegation of the 64th course of the National Defence College (NDC), India, completed a five-day visit to Nepal on Thursday, September 5, 2024, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

The delegation, comprising senior officers from both India's civil services and defence forces, as well as representatives from friendly foreign nations Australia, Bhutan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Oman, and the USA arrived in Nepal on September 1, 2024.

Led by Rear Admiral Sandeep S Sandhu, NM, Senior Directing Staff (Indian Navy), the delegation paid courtesy calls on several high-ranking Nepali officials, including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, and Defence Minister Manbir Rai.

The team also met with Lieutenant General Ashok Raj Sigdel, the Officiating Chief of Army Staff of the Nepali Army, to discuss issues of bilateral military cooperation.

The visit underlined the strong military ties between India and Nepal, with a focus on enhancing defence cooperation. The discussions centred on bolstering existing military engagements and exploring new areas of collaboration between the two countries.

The National Defence College of India is recognized as a premier institution globally, offering advanced training to senior defence and civil service officers on national strategy and higher-level defence management.

Officers from friendly foreign countries also attend the prestigious course. The delegation's visit reaffirmed the longstanding educational and defence cooperation between the two nations, with several senior Nepali officers, including General Prabhu Ram Sharma, being alumni of the institution. Currently, four officers from the Nepali Army are enrolled in the NDC course.

In addition to their official meetings, the delegation visited the Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu and the Western Division Headquarters. These interactions fostered discussions on various aspects of defence cooperation aimed at deepening the strategic partnership between India and Nepal.

The National Defence College, with its long-standing history of training senior military and civilian leaders from India and abroad, continues to play a pivotal role in shaping international defence collaborations. Its alumni have gone on to occupy crucial positions in their respective countries, strengthening global defence networks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor