National Security Minister to Boycott Knesset Votes Over 'Weak Response in Gaza'

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 3 (/TPS): Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said his right-wing Otzma Yehudit party will boycott Knesset votes on Wednesday over what he called the government's "weak response in Gaza."

"Following the weak response in Gaza tonight, the Otzma Yehudit faction decided not to attend the Knesset votes today, and will hold a special faction meeting in the city of Sderot."

Gaza terror groups fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday morning following the death of Sheikh Khader Adnan in an Israeli prison. Adnan, a senior figure in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, had refused to eat for 86 days when he was found in his prison cell at the Nitzan Prison.

The 45-year-old Adnan spent many years in Israeli prisons during 10 different terms. He popularized the use of hunger strikes by Palestinian prisoners.

He was most recently arrested in February for suspected membership in a terror group, support for a terrorist orgzation and incitement.

Palestinians fired more rockets on Tuesday, prompting Israeli air strikes on Hamas positions in Gaza. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire coming from the Strip. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that 104 rockets were launched.

Israel confirmed striking Gaza facilities for weapons production and storage, a cement factory used for Hamas tunnels and other infrastructure, a tunnel, a Hamas naval outpost and training facilities.

Fighting has ceased amidst unconfirmed media reports of a ceasefire brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the UN.

The Home Front Command lifted restrictions on Gaza area communities and schools. Schools are open and high school students in those areas are due to take matriculation exams. Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen said he discussed with Education Minister Yoav Kisch the possibility of students taking the tests at a later date, given the security situation.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi echoed Ben-Gvir's criticisms.

"The reality is that the Israeli government adopts a policy of granting immunity to terrorists, this is a lax policy for which we will pay a price this summer," Davidi said.

"Hamas and Jihad did what they wanted, they did it last week and they will continue in the future. This is a failed policy. This is a wrong policy of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and the Government of Israel. The terrorists shoot to kill and they do not pay any price. The concept of eliminating terrorists has left the lexicon of the leadership of the State of Israel." (/TPS)

