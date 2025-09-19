'NATO countries also participated in exercise as observers...', says MEA on Indian participation in Russia's Zapad exercise

New Delhi [India], September 19 : The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday spoke about India's participation in the Zapad exercise in Russia, highlighting that NATO members like US and Turkiye also participated as observers.

The remarks were made by the MEA Spokesperson during a weekly briefing here in the national capital.

Responding to the query of Indian troops participating in Zapad exercise, Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the troops, on the military exercises, as regards our participation, as regards the objective of our participation on this Zapad exercise in Russia, I would say that please look at the Press Release that was issued by Ministry of Defense".

As per the official press statement on Septmber 9, it was noted that an Indian Armed Forces contingent comprising 65 personnel departed for the Mulino Training Ground, Nizhniy, Russia, to participate in the multilateral joint military exercise ZAPAD 2025.

"The multilateral Exercise ZAPAD 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability, and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations", the official statement said.

It further highlighted that the objectives of the exercise included joint company-level operations in open and plain terrain, wherein troops will undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills and would serve as a valuable opportunity to hone joint operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies, and operate in a multinational combat environment.

"I would also, at the same time, like to point out that several other countries, including NATO countries, such as United States, Turkey, and Hungary have also participated in this exercise as observers", Jaiswal told the media. On Monday, two American military observers stood on a viewing platform in Belarus, watching as the country's forces conducted joint drills with the Russian Army, the New York Times reported.

As per the Russian News Agency TASS, observers from 23 countries, including three NATO members, were attending the Zapad 2025 military exercise currently taking place in Belarus, Belarus' Defense Ministry told reporters.

Apart from the United States, Turkey, and Germany, three international organizations, namely the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have sent their observers, Belarus' top brass noted. According to it, military attaches from 17 countries - Azerbaijan, China, Cuba, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Sudan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the United States, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe - were participating, the ministry added.

Responding to another question regarding the exercise, which mentioned EU VP Kaja Kallas said that India's participation with Russia in the military exercises, and the Russian purchase of oil could be a hurdle in the India-EU partnership, Randhir Jaiswal said, "On the military exercise, I told you, this is our position, we have military exercises, defense engagement with several countries. On our oil purchases, we have made our position very clear. You know what is the rationale behind it, what is the broad approach that we have taken on this particular issue."

He further added, "As far as India-EU relationship is concerned, you know, recently they had issued a document. When the conversation happened between the President of European Commission and our Prime Minister, this particular issue also came up for discussion. Both India and the EU, as you know, we have a strategic partnership. We had this tele-conversation between President of European Commission and Prime Minister on 17th, where our Prime Minister conveyed appreciation for the new strategic EU-India agenda that has been opted by the EU. As the world's largest democratic forces, the two leaders, they also welcomed efforts towards further strengthening the India-EU strategic partnership for mutual prosperity, as well as for jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order. The two sides are also presently engaged in negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, and mutually beneficial FTA and concluding a security and defense partnership as well."

EU has proposed a new strategic agenda to raise bilateral relations with India to a higher level.

The European Commission and the High Representative adopted a Joint Communication outlining a "New Strategic EU-India Agenda", marking a significant milestone in EU-India relations.

This initiative, announced by President Ursula von der Leyen in her Political Guidelines for 2024-2029, aims to deepen, broaden, and better coordinate bilateral cooperation, enhance prosperity and security for both partners, and help tackle major global challenges.

Following the college's visit to India in February, the joint communication outlined the EU's strategic vision for enhancing cooperation with New Delhi.

After a conversation with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, PM Modi had expressed delight on the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted on September 17 and affirmed that India stands ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level.

