Nauru Switches Diplomatic Recognition From Taiwan to China

The Pacific Island nation of Nauru announced on Monday that it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, leaving Taiwan with 12 diplomatic allies globally, reported news agency AP.

Taiwan now maintains official ties with 11 countries and the Vatican. Among these, seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three in the Pacific Islands, and one in Africa. Nauru's decision to sever relations with Taiwan and seek full diplomatic ties with China reflects the ongoing efforts by China to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

China considers Taiwan its territory and opposes its diplomatic recognition by other nations. The announcement comes just two days after Taiwan elected a new president, described as a separatist by China.