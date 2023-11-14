Navika Kotia, Aditi Sharma reveal their surprise plans for their brothers on Bhai Dooj

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Navika Kotia, and Aditi Sharma shared that the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj is a big deal for them, and have opened up on their wonderful bond with their siblings.

Navika, who essays the role of Kesar in ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ said: “While I believe that you don't need a specific day to celebrate the bond that you share with your siblings, Bhai Dooj is something I love to celebrate with my brother.”

“We share a really wonderful bond, and while we fight like Tom and Jerry, I know that we always have each other's back. He's always stood by me through thick and thin, and despite being younger, he is more like a friend and confidante than a bother,” she shared.

The ‘English Vinglish’ fame actress added: “Every year, we generally have dinner together after I wrap up my shoot for Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, and this year as well, we plan to go enjoy a feast and celebrate like there's no tomorrow. I've actually planned a special surprise for him too, and I really hope I can execute it how I envisioned it.”

Aditi Sharma essays the role of Dua in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’

Talking about the festivities, she said: "Bhai Dooj is a really big deal in my house. In fact, when we were kids, all our siblings used to gather at our house and celebrate every year. We actually share a more friendly bond today than a sibling bond. We do catch up from time to time.”

“However, with me now shooting for ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’, it does get difficult meeting everyone, but I do make a point to meet my brother. This year, I have planned to surprise him with something he's been wanting to buy, and I hope I can pull off the surprise and make some sweet memories like every year,” she added.

The show airs on Zee TV.

