Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi embarks on official visit to Japan

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, has proceeded on a four-day official visit to Japan from July 30 to August 2.

This visit is part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Japan, in line with the deepening 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership', with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation, according to the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, the CNS is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with senior Japanese government officials, including Minister of Defence, NAKATANI Gen, Vice-Minister of Defence, MASUDA Kazuo, and a meeting with Adm SAITO Akira, Chief of Staff, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF).

Discussions are expected to encompass a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, with particular emphasis on maritime security, technological collaboration, and identifying new avenues to strengthen naval synergy and interoperability. The CNS will also visit JMSDF units and interact with the Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defence Fleet, at Funakoshi JMSDF Base, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi's engagements in Japan are poised to further deepen the bonds of friendship and defence cooperation, paving the way for enhanced mutual understanding in key areas of shared strategic and maritime interest. As per the Ministry of Defence, the visit reaffirms the time-tested India-Japan friendship anchored in mutual respect, maritime trust, and a shared vision for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

In April this year, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited Tanzania to strengthen strategic ties and enhance maritime cooperation between the two nations.

A highlight of this visit was the inaugural edition of the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise, which meant 'Unity' in Sanskrit and was scheduled from April 13 to 18.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, was on an official visit to Tanzania from 12 - 16 Apr 25. The visit aimed to strengthen maritime cooperation and strategic ties between India and Tanzania, underscoring India's commitment to enhancing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region."

The post added, "The maiden edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise Africa India Key Maritime Engagement #AIKEYME, co-hosted by the #IndianNavy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force #TPDF, was scheduled to be jointly inaugurated at Dar-es-Salaam on 13 Apr 25."

The inaugural edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise AIKEYME, which meant 'Unity' in Sanskrit, was planned for six days, from April 13 to 18, and included participation from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa, alongside the co-hosts India and Tanzania.

This initiative aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

The Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (destroyer) and INS Kesari [Landing Ship Tank (Large)] arrived in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on April 10 and 11, and the inauguration ceremony of AIKEYME was co-hosted onboard, along with the Tanzanian Peoples' Defence Force (TPDF). A Ceremonial Guard was also paraded onboard INS Chennai with TPDF and Indian Navy band playing in unison the National Anthems of respective countries.

The harbour phase for AIKEYME 25 included an inauguration ceremony and a deck reception with the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth and Defence Minister, Tanzania, as Chief Guests.

Planned activities during this phase included Tabletop and Command Post Exercises focused on anti-piracy ops and information sharing, joint seamanship training, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercises in collaboration with the TPDF. To promote camaraderie, activities such as sports fixtures and yoga sessions also took place. Additionally, the Indian Naval ships were open to visitors during the harbour phase to engage with the local population.

The sea phase, scheduled from April 16 to 18, focused on strengthening maritime security cooperation among the participating maritime nations.

AIKEYME aimed to develop collaborative solutions to common regional maritime challenges. This maiden initiative by the Indian Navy sought to enhance interoperability and synergise combined operations among the maritime forces of partner nations. It also highlighted the strong and friendly relations between India and the African nations.

INS Sunayna, which had sailed out from Karwar on April 5 as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, also participated in AIKEYME.

