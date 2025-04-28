Nawaz asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to not take aggressive stance against India

Islamabad, April 28 Three-time Pakistan Prime Minister and founder of ruling political party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has advised his younger brother and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to utilise all available diplomatic resources to restore peace with India, insisting that he is against taking an aggressive position.

Both brothers met in Lahore on Sunday evening with Shehbaz briefing Nawaz Sharif about the decisions taken by his government against India after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, especially in the wake of India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the Pahalgam attack.

Sources said that Shehbaz Sharif detailed how his government has reciprocated New Delhi's measures and also closed its airspace for India. He also briefed about the country's preparedness to respond to any aggression by India with greater response.

"PM Shehbaz told his elder brother and party founder that India's unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty had heightened the risk of a war in the region," the source stated.

Nawaz Sharif advised PM Shehbaz to not take any aggressive position on the matter and use diplomatic channels to ease down tensions.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has called on India to form an international commission, with officials from countries including United States, Russia, China and Britain to investigate the Pahalgam attack, claiming that if such a commission is made, Islamabad would also bring forth evidence of Indian involvement behind the Jaffar Express terror attack in Balochistan, along with direct connections with anti-Pakistan groups, including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Despite knowing that it was a false flag operation, we are ready to work with any such commission to close the curtains on this drama. However, India will witness our preparedness, if it goes ahead with any misadventure," said Khawaja Asif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor