Nawaz Sharif's PML-N gets permission to hold Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 16 : The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received permission from the district administration of Lahore to organise a public gathering in the Greater Iqbal Park on October 21, where party leader Nawaz Sharif will address supporters at the event, The Express Tribune reported.

The three-time former prime minister flew in an air ambulance to London in November 2019 to receive medical attention for a number of illnesses after the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave him permission to depart Pakistan.

Nawaz was given permission to travel for four weeks after his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, gave a court an oath promising to bring him back once his health improved.

Due to Nawaz's persistent absence from proceedings over the course of four years, he was labelled a "proclaimed offender" in the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield graft trials, reported The Express Tribune.

The district administration said in a statement that the rules and conditions for the rally in the park had been communicated to the former ruling party. The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was also instructed to grant separate clearance to the PML-N before the demonstration could take place.

In a document given to the city administration, the PML-N swore that it would compensate the PHA for any damage caused by the public meeting to the park.

The district administration further stated that they would continue to maintain regular touch with the relevant authorities regarding issues involving traffic flow, security, and the organisers of the public gathering, The Express Tribune reported.

Following the medical report sent to the Lahore High Court, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the PML-N leader would return to Pakistan as planned on October 21 during the early weeks of October, reported Dawn.

After Nawaz Sharif's legal team submitted his fresh reports on Friday, doctors and lawyers gave him consent to travel back. As per Nawaz's report, he had "some residual anginal symptoms" which would require "frequent follow-up investigations" in London and Pakistan.

The report was signed by Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, part of Guy's and St Thomas' National Health Service Foundation Trust.

Nawaz Sharif spent his last in London at Stanhope House, according to the party's de facto London headquarters.

Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Nawaz's arrival during a press conference in Lahore.

He cleared the uncertainty revolving around Nawaz's return and further said that he would address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan after his arrival and "give an economic roadmap to steer the country out of crises".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor