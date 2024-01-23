Nawaz Sharif's PML-N to officially announce party manifesto on January 27

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 : Nawaz Sharif's party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has announced that it will officially unveil its party manifesto on January 27, according to ARY News.

The PML-N created the manifesto committee in October 2023 to develop the party's vision, which is overseen by Senator Irfan Siddique.

The PML-N, which is led by Nawaz Sharif, has established an online platform to solicit comments from professionals, experts, Pakistanis abroad, and residents for the party's 2024 election manifesto.

According to party sources, the PML-N has given special attention to jobs and the improvement of living standards, as reported by ARY News.

The PML-N plans to increase higher education funding from 13 per cent to 30 per cent, the sources said, according to ARY News.

"The PML-N aimed at policies to unleash an agricultural and industrial revolution in the country," the party sources said.

The general elections will be held on February 8.

In a major 'breakthrough' for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of the nationwide polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem announced his withdrawal in favour of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, according to Geo News.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

Moreover, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) also suffered a blow in Lahore as its local officer bearers including the chairman, vice chairman, and zakat committee's head along with loyalists joined the Nawaz-led party on Monday (January 22).

Formally launching the electioneering, Maryam also addressed the PML-N's election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency on Sunday.

After party supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, PML-N believes it has gotten a much-needed boost, given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehbaz Sharif.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor