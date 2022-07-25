Nawaz-Zardari nexus destroying Pakistan economy: Imran

Islamabad, July 25 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the nexus between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari had destroyed the economy of the country.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman made the remarks during a meeting of party leaders in Islamabad, The Express Tribune reported.

He reiterated that the only way out of political turmoil is immediate and transparent general elections in the country, adding that the economy's collapse is causing irreparable damage.

Khan, who was ousted from the premier's post in April via a vote of no-confidence, said that the government is worried about remaining in power and not about the country's condition, adding that whatever they do the masses reject them, The Express Tribune reported.

"What happened in Punjab (by-elections) was seen by everyone. The nation will make their conspiracies unsuccessful," he added.

According to sources, future political strategy and the postponement of local body elections in Sindh were also discussed during the meeting which was attended by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari.

Chaudhry had said that state institutions were stuck in a vortex due to the errors of their leadership, and nothing negative would have occurred if they had stayed within their limits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor