Islamabad [Pakistan], October 5 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the party's supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was not returning to the country to "seek revenge" but rather to take the nation towards prosperity, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The Express Tribune is a daily English-language newspaper based in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to return to the country on October 21 which would mark an end to his three-year self-imposed exile in London.

His expected arrival has created quite a stir in the country's politics.

Shehbaz said: "Nawaz Sharif is not returning for revenge. Although, everyone knows the culprits behind the injustices suffered by him."

"As a worker of Nawaz Sharif, I will stand with him in this fight," he said while addressing party workers in Lahore.

The PML-N president said that Nawaz Sharif ended the 20-hour-long power outages the country had been experiencing in 2013, bringing an end to the chronic electricity crisis in just four years.

"There was no inflation during the tenure of Nawaz but in 2018, historical rigging and manipulated elections took place which deprived the public of progress and happiness," he added, as per The Express Tribune.

Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif was not removed from power, but the path of public development and prosperity was obstructed

Nawaz Sharif has booked flight ticket to return to Pakistan from the UK on October 21, ARY News reported.

Sources said he will return to Pakistan on October 21 via a connecting flight. He will land at the Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 and will leave for Lahore on the same day, according to ARY News.

Sharif's business class ticket for flight 243 of a private airline had been booked in advance, he will land at the Lahore airport at approximately 6:25 pm.

