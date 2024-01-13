Nazmul Hasan, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Likely to Step Down After Election Win

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is getting a new president because the current one, Nazmul Hasan, won in the general elections and now leads the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Hasan, who has been BCB president since 2012, won in the January 7 polls and took over the ministry four days later. Although there are no legal problems with him holding both roles, Nazmul Hasan is likely to step down as BCB president.

"There is no direct connection between taking on the ministry and stepping down from the BCB post because previously, there were ministers who successfully managed both roles. This is a common practice internationally, so there's no issue with it," stated Nazmul Hasan. He acknowledged that it might be better if he doesn't hold both positions simultaneously to avoid speculations about prioritizing cricket over his ministerial responsibilities. Hasan expressed his desire to give equal priority to both roles as the Minister of Sports.

The next BCB elections are scheduled for October 2025, and if Nazmul decides to resign, an existing member of the governing body may temporarily assume the role. "The new president would have to be chosen from the current directors within BCB; there is no provision for an external candidate to take up the position," he clarified.