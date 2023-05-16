NCEMA, Presight to enhance crisis and emergency management

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Presight, a G42 company and a leader in big data analytics powered by artificial intelligence (AI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance UAE's management of any crisis and emergency situation using big data analytics powered by AI.

The MoU ceremony took place at the Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2023 (CEMS), which was held under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser.

Presight will work closely with the NCEMA to create a state-of-the-art AI platform for the emergency and crisis management ecosystem that serves the emergency management community, including police departments, civil defence and emergency medical services. It will empower authorities with critical information, personalised alerts, and actionable recommendations, making it a vital tool for proactive emergency preparedness.

The platform will also enable the emergency and crisis management community to ensure readiness, achieve prevention and finally recover according to the comprehensive concept of emergency and crisis management.

The platform will provide a single window of operations for all NCEMA centres in the UAE, starting with Abu Dhabi and expanding to other emirates in stages. It also supports other operations centres of the member agencies in the emergency and crisis management community.

On this occasion, Ali Rashed AlNedyadi, Director-General of NCEMA, said, "We in the UAE, through our competent national entities in the Emergency and Crisis Management Community, put human development and future foresight at the utmost of our priorities, such developments are not possible without implementing state-of-the-art techniques such as AI which are becoming vital.

"Such partnerships in emergency management ensure that we become prepared for all scenarios, not just today but tomorrow as well."

Dr Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the Government of the UAE, said that developing a fully featured and integrated national crises and disasters technological platform creates opportunities and empowers the efforts of the emergency, crisis and disaster management community by using the latest technologies such as AI and big data to make data exchange and applications' usage secure, and compliant according to governance standards and policies.

For his part, Dr Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said, "We are thrilled to work with NCEMA to enhance crisis and emergency management in the UAE. Our platform will provide a comprehensive solution for the authorities, and we are confident that it will positively enhance the safety and security of the country." (ANI/WAM)

