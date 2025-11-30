NDRF intensifies relief operations in Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

Colombo, Nov 30 Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have intensified relief operations in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to face harsh weather conditions due to Cyclone Ditwah.

Sharing pictures of the relief operations conducted by NDRF personnel in Sri Lanka on X, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar stated, "NDRF personnel, in close coordination with local authorities, continue to undertake relief operations in Sri Lanka. Operation Sagar Bandhu."

Sri Lanka has been experiencing relentless rain, flash floods and landslides due to Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting weather system. The death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 153, while at least 191 people remain missing as rescue operations intensify, the leading Sri Lankan news outlet, Daily Mirror, reported, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

On Saturday, the NDRF deployed two specialised rescue teams to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' to assist in relief and rescue efforts following Cyclone Ditwah. The teams, comprising 80 trained rescuers and four canines, departed from the Hindon Airbase aboard an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft on Saturday. The contingent is led by Commandant P.K. Tiwary of the 8th Battalion.

According to an official statement issued by NDRF Headquarters, the teams are equipped with inflatable rescue boats, hydraulic cutting and breaching tools, advanced communication systems, medical first-aid kits, and other essential humanitarian supplies to support large-scale evacuation and rescue operations in cyclone-affected areas of Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. IAF transport aircraft are designated for the large-scale evacuation of Indian nationals, with several missions scheduled from Trivandrum and Hindan.

Alongside evacuation, essential relief materials, including Bhishm cubes and medical supplies, are also being airlifted to support affected communities.

"The IAF remains steadfast in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance to our neighbours in need," the officials said in a statement.

Officials said four Indian helicopters are currently engaged in rescue missions nationwide, including two operating from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The aircraft conducted multiple sorties over the Pannala region, where several homes had become inaccessible due to rapidly rising water levels.

Latest official figures revealed that 774,724 individuals from 217,263 families across 25 districts have been affected in Sri Lanka, with many regions still overwhelmed by flooding, landslides, and relentless rain.

The DMC further reported that 100,898 people from 27,494 families are currently sheltering in 798 evacuation centres nationwide as authorities work to provide relief and ensure the safety of displaced residents.

Communication challenges have continued to complicate rescue and coordination efforts in some of the worst-hit areas. The President's Media Division said Sri Lanka's telecommunications operators have agreed to prioritise emergency calls to ease network congestion and strengthen the response system. Weather conditions, however, are expected to improve starting Sunday.

