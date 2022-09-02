`NDTV promoters, holding company should have worked out the contingency of warrant conversion'

Chennai, Sep 2 The share warrants issued by a company are negotiable instruments and the holder of such warrants can exercise the option of conversion within the time frame, said a Supreme Court advocate and a company law expert said.

He said when queried about the Adani Group's steps to takeover over NDTV based on the information that is available in the public domain.

"Share warrants are negotiable instruments and the issuance of share warrants presupposes the underlying equity shares of the issuer company as per such warrants," D. Varadarajan, a Supreme Court advocate specialising in company/competition/insurance laws, told .

The holder of share warrants, in this case Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Ltd

