Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants deported from Iran, Pakistan in four days

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 : Nearly 12,000 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan from July 3-6, Khaama Press reported, citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

In a newsletter, the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 11,997 Afghan migrants were expelled by the governments of Pakistan and Iran and have returned to Afghanistan.

According to the newsletter, the expelled people entered Afghanistan through the borders of Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala-Herat, and Abreshim-Nimruz between July 3-6.

The trend of deporting Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan continues amid a humanitarian crisis despite international reactions, according to Khaama Press report.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran and Pakistan has exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Many of these deportees face uncertain futures after returning to Afghanistan as the country faces economic instability and a lack of basic services.

The sudden increase in returnees has already overwhelmed communities and humanitarian organisations are struggling to provide support.

Human rights groups and organisations across the world have condemned the mass deportations and expressed concerns regarding the safety and well-being of Afghan deportees, Khaama Press reported.

International human rights groups said that such actions violate international law, especially concerning the principle of non-refoulement, which bans the forced return of refugees to a country where they could face persecution or serious harm.

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the forced return of thousands of migrants, many of whom include vulnerable women and children. The situation highlights ongoing human rights violations and challenges in protecting the rights and safety of Afghan refugees

After seizing power, the Taliban has shut schools for girls from grades 7 to 12 and barred women from pursuing studies in universities. It has also stopped most Afghan female staff from working at aid agencies, closed beauty salons and curtailed travel for women in the absence of a male guardian.

