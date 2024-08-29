"Need to provide Ukraine with munitions to defend itself from Russia": NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

Brussels [Belgium], August 29 : NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday expressed condemnation of Russia's increased air strikes on Ukraine and underscored the need to provide Ukraine with the necessary equipment and munitions to defend itself against Russia.

Sharing a post on X, Stoltenberg said, "The NATO-Ukraine Council met to address developments on the battlefield and Ukraine's priority capability needs. Allies strongly condemn the escalation in Russian air strikes on Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself."

Notably, the NATO-Ukraine Council met on Wednesday following recent heavy Russian airstrikes against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Allies strongly condemned Russia's indiscriminate strikes and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Ukraine's defences.

Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, highlighted Ukraine's continuous interception of Russian missiles and stressed that increasing the flow of weapons and ammunition to the country is essential. "Ukraine continues to intercept Russian missiles on a daily basis, saving countless lives. But Ukraine's ability to maintain their defences requires increased supply and more support. In the wake of the latest Russian assault, allies today reaffirmed they are stepping up their military aid to Ukraine. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment and munitions it needs to defend itself against Russia's invasion. This is vital for Ukraine's ability to stay in the fight," Stoltenberg said.

Wednesday's meeting was held at the ambassadorial level and was convened at Ukraine's request. Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov briefed allies via video-link on the current security situation and priority capability needs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday emphasised that Ukraine's top priorities in the ongoing war with Russia are boosting its air defence capabilities and safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Sharing a post on his X handle, Zelenskyy said, "Today, the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting was held. Our Minister of Defense briefed our partners on Ukraine's most urgent needsparticularly air defence and the protection of critical infrastructure. The liquidation of the aftermath of the Russian ballistic missile attack on Kryvyi Rih continues all day."

Over two-and-a-half years of war, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, attempting to plunge its citizens into darkness and use freezing winter temperatures as a weapon of war.

