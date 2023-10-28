Neeti Mohan lauds 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' contestant's song

Mumbai, Oct 28 Singer Neeti Mohan heaped praises on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant Sneha Bhattacharya, as she sang her first OG single ‘Mangalvaar’, and called her a rockstar.

After weeks of outstanding performances by the contestants, the upcoming episode will see an entertainment extravaganza as they celebrate the ‘Best Foot Forward’ special episode.

Every week, one of the contestants gets the golden opportunity to record and perform their OG song, last week it was contestant Nishtha Sharma, and this week it is Sneha who has got the opportunity to fulfil her dreams by singing her first OG single ‘Mangalvaar’, a remarkable composition by the popular music director Vivek Kar.

The judges gave her the first clapboard click before she performed on the stage, and indeed she gave an admirable performance that was loved by all the judges.

Talking about the same, Neeti said: “Sneha, every week, after your performance, I am compelled to come up to the stage and appreciate you. What a rockstar you are! I am in love with you, you are really very amasing.”

While Sneha’s melodious performance is loved by everyone, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti, and Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. It airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor