NEP gets global push as UK-India trade deal recognises education as core pillar of strategic ties

London [UK], July 24 : On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Kingdom and the unveiling of a renewed UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the British Council on Thursday said education has emerged as a core pillar in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director, British Council India, said the announcement aligns closely with India's National Education Policy 2020 and will strengthen collaboration in the education sector.

"At the British Council, we work closely with the Government of India and partners at the central and state level to realise the NEP 2020 goal of internationalisation," she said. "The shared vision gives us a strong institutional framework for closer and more effective collaborations."

She said the landmark UK-India trade deal, announced during the visit, "unlocks thousands of jobs and boosts growth across both economies."

"I am pleased to see education recognised as a core pillar of the partnership, placing people especially young people from India and the UK at the heart of this vibrant relationship," Barrett added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed warmly by members of the Indian diaspora in London. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in the UK. Their affection and passion towards India's progress is truly heartening."

The crowd, which included students and long-term residents, gathered to express admiration for Modi. Many described the moment as emotional and overwhelming.

As part of the visit, PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a landmark trade deal expected to boost annual bilateral trade by £25.5 billion. It is being described as India's most comprehensive trade pact and the UK's most economically significant deal since the UK's departure from the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit.

The UK-India Vision 2035 was also launched, outlining long-term cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to the British High Commission, Indian consumers will gain cheaper access to UK goods, from cars and cosmetics to medical devices, as tariffs drop from 15% to 3%. British consumers will also benefit from lower costs on Indian goods.

Barrett's remarks come as the education sector gears up to play a central role in implementing India's NEP on a global platform. The partnership will also expand academic exchanges, mutual research, and digital learning tools.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor