Nepal: 63 Passengers Feared Missing After Landslide Sweeps Two Buses into Trishuli River in Chitwan

At least 63 passengers went missing after a landslide swept away two buses into the Trishuli River early today morning (July 12) in the Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road section in the Chitwan district of Nepal. According to the information, the incident occurred at around 3:30 am on Friday.

“As per the preliminary information, both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people, including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses,” Indradev Yadav, Chief District Officer, Chitwan, confirmed to news agency ANI.

According to the official, a bus of Ganapati Deluxe travelling to Gaur of Rautahat from Kathmandu in Nepal was carrying 41 persons and the next bus on its way to Kathmandu from Birgunj had 24 persons on board. The Chief District Officer, who is on the site, said that the rescue workers have started working to clear the landslides.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweets, "I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing when bus was washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers."

Visuals From Landslide Spot, Where Two Buses Swept Away into the River

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ directed all government agencies to search and rescue the passengers.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers,” Dahal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

More details of the accident are awaited.