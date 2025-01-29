Nepal: Devotees embarking on arduous month-long Swosthani fasting start "Pardes Yatra" touring temples

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 29 : Nepali Hindu devotees undergoing the arduous fasting of 'Swosthani Brata' made their first stop-over pilgrimage commonly called "Pardes Yatra" at Pashupati on Wednesday.

Dozens of Hindu women performed ritualistic bathing and worship sitting on the hay straws on the embankments of the holy Bagmati River that flows through the Pashupati Area.

The chants of "Madhav Narayan" along with "Swosthani Mai ki Jai", and "Jai Sambhoo" echoed around the Pashupati Area from early hours as the masses took part in the rituals.

Fasting devotees have travelled about 13.5 kilometres on foot to reach the Pashupatinath Temple as part of their first "Pardes Yatra" which comes as a part of a ritual performed while undergoing a month-long arduous Swasthani Brata (fasting).

"The devotees tour around the Pashupatinath, Shesh Narayan, Dakshinkali, Panauti and Changu Narayan throughout the month. It has been followed since ages that the devotees have to go around these places which has been continued till now," Bikash Man Singh, Chairman of Madhav Narayan Brata Managing Committee told ANI.

As per the followed tradition, women undertaking the month-long Swosthani Brata travel to Narayan and Shiva temples inside and in other districts adjoining Kathmandu in groups.

Following the age-old tradition, the devotees on the 15th day since the fast start of the 'Pardes Yatra' reach Pashupatinath from Salinadi on foot without wearing slippers or shoes. The fasting devotees bare-footed reach Bajrayogini, Pashupatinath, Shesha Narayan of Pharping, Panauti and Changunarayan performing rituals.

Devotees who take on fast for a month don't eat foods cooked by others which also exclude salt and other spices. They only eat rice, beaten rice, sugar, ghee, sugar candy, molasses, spinach from Patan, and peas among those considered sacred.

The annual ritual of Swosthani Brata Katha starts from the full moon day of Poush (9th Month of the Lunar Calendar) starting the recitation of the religious sermons.

The book of Swosthani mainly tells the story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati which is described in Skandha Purana, belonging to the Hindu Secondary Scripture. It also has directives which state about the do's and don'ts to be followed while undertaking a month-long fast that has been followed in the long run.

Goddess Swosthani is worshipped throughout the month with priests and devotees taking on fasting along with those who aren't taking fast reciting tales of Swosthani Devi, Lord Shiva and other gods.

Hindus in Nepal read one chapter a day of 31 chaptered religious books which comprise stories including tales about the creation of the world, Hindu deities and demons.

The scripture also has a section which states about the start of taking on the fast which brought in prosperity and happiness and mentions Salinadi which also is the reason for people to flock to a particular place to take on the fast.

Religious sermons recited for a month also mention that Goddess Parbati prayed to Goddess Swosthani to become Lord Shiva's wife because of which unmarried females also take on the fast praying to get a suitable groom. The married one on the other hand prays for the well-being and progress of their spouse and children.

In case of illness/injury within the period of fasting, devotees are not subjected to medical assistance and should be cured by natural process. Even if the leg is injured during the journey, ointment or other medicine should not be used. That is why this fast is considered one of the toughest fast practices.

This hard penance by the devotees indeed results in the fulfilment of their wishes and desires. The month-long ritual ends with immersing all the offerings made to the goddess into the river.

