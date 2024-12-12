Nepal Foreign Minister likely to visit India, attend Indo-Nepal Economic Conference

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 12 : Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba is likely to visit New Delhi later this month and is expected to attend the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference being held here, sources said.

The sources said that the Nepal Foreign Minister will be on a brief visit to India from December 19 on her way back from Germany.

"The Foreign Minister will be attending the Indo-Nepal Economic Conference scheduled to be held in Delhi," a Nepal Foreign Ministry source said.

Earlier this week, the Nepal embassy in India posted about the upcoming Indo-Nepal Economic Conference.

"C'dA a.i. Dr. @surendrathapaji discussed with the representatives of the Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare, the upcoming Indo-Nepal Economic Conference to be organized by EGROW & Kathmandu University-Nepal Centre for Contemporary Studies in New Delhi later this month," Nepal Embassy said in a post on X.

Sources said Arzu Rana Deuba is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit.

They said the Nepali side is also prepared to propose dates of the visit of Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to India and it could take place in the second week of January.

Oli, during his recent visit to China, signed the "BRI framework for cooperation" which has sparked debate in the Himalayan nation over the term "aid financing" which has replaced "grant financing."

Oli signed the pact despite the warning from the ruling alliance Nepali Congress not to sign a pact that would involve loans.

Nepal Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel is on a four-day visit to India and called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. They held discussions on a number of issues pertaining to the bilateral relations.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the various facets of defence cooperation including training, regular exercises, workshops and seminars to enhance the capability of the Nepal Army as well as the supply of defence equipment and stores.

The Defence Minister also expressed deep satisfaction regarding the present status of extremely robust bilateral ties between the two countries. He also conveyed that, as close neighbours, India and Nepal share similar perspectives on many issues of mutual concern. He reiterated India's intent to strengthen relations with its neighbours, in tune with the 'Neighborhood First Policy'.

Rajnath Singh congratulated the Nepal Army Chief for the conferment of the Honorary rank of General of the Indian Army.

