Nepal: Foundation stone laid for construction of school, hostel with Indian aid

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 15 : The foundation stone has been laid for the construction of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School and Hostel Buildings in Pyuthan District of Nepal, with generous financial assistance from the government of India.

The ceremony, attended by Nabil Bikram Shah, Chairman of Airawati Rural Municipality, and Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, marks a significant step in bolstering educational infrastructure in the region.

The initiative, valued at NRs 33.92 million, is part of the extensive 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' efforts, aimed at fostering high-impact community development projects (HICDPs) across Nepal. This particular project is being implemented under an agreement between the governments of India and Nepal, emphasising India's commitment to supporting Nepal's development priorities.

In their remarks, local officials and representatives expressed profound appreciation for India's longstanding developmental support, which has been instrumental in advancing education and living standards in the area. They highlighted the transformative impact that the new school and hostel facilities will have on the students of Shree Dang-Bang Secondary School, creating an enhanced learning environment and contributing significantly to educational advancement in Pyuthan District.

Since the inception of the program in 2003, the Government of India has initiated a total of 551 HICDPs across Nepal, successfully completing 490 projects to date. Within Lumbini Province, which includes Pyuthan District, India has implemented 61 projects across various sectors, illustrating the breadth and depth of bilateral cooperation.

In addition to infrastructure projects, India has also made substantial contributions in healthcare and education through donations of 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to institutions across Nepal. Notably, Lumbini Province has received 164 ambulances and 43 school buses, including 10 ambulances allocated to Pyuthan District, highlighting India's commitment to improving public services and enhancing access to healthcare and education in remote areas.

The ongoing implementation of HICDPs underscores India's steadfast commitment to supporting Nepal's socio-economic development and infrastructure enhancement initiatives. This partnership between the two neighbouring countries exemplifies strong bilateral ties and mutual cooperation in addressing shared challenges and promoting sustainable development.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by a diverse group of stakeholders, including political representatives, government officials, social workers, members of the school management committee, teachers, parents, and eager students, underscoring the collective enthusiasm and community support for the project's successful realisation.

