Nepal Helicopter Crash: Rescue Chopper Crashes in Lobuche Mountain of Khumbu; No Casualties

A private rescue helicopter crashed in Nepal's Khumbu on Wednesday, October 29. According to reports, the copper belonging to private airline carrier Altitude Air crashed near the Everest Base Camp region.

The helicopter bearing the call sign 9N-AMS went down during a rescue mission, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) told Russian TV. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. The pilot was safely ejected at the time of the crash and rescued by the emergency team from the site.

The Altitude Air helicopter was going from Lukla to Lobuche to rescue tourists stranded. Only the pilot was onboard at the time of the crash. News agency PTI quoted a police officer at Solukhumbu District Police Office as saying that the chopper, piloted by Captain Vivek Khadka, slipped due to heavy snowfall in the area while attempting to land.

BREAKING: A rescue helicopter has crashed near the Everest base camp in Nepal's Khumbu; pilot survives, no casualties pic.twitter.com/NkrHAU7SR1 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 29, 2025

The pilot was airlifted to Lukla for a medical examination, and his condition is said to be stable. Many trekkers were stranded in mountainous areas, including Mustang, the Annapurna region and the Everest region on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heavy snowfall.