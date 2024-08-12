Nepal: Hindu devotees throng Pashupatinath on last Monday of Shrawan

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 12 : Thousands of Nepali Hindu devotees thronged the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu today, as it marks the last Monday of the holy month of Shrawan.

According to the record from the Pashupati Development Trust, about one lakh fifteen thousand devotees thronged the temple from 4 am to 12 pm (local time) on Monday. All four doors of the main temple complex were opened to facilitate and ease the worship.

Monday, known as Sombaar in Devanagiri is derived from the Sanskrit name "Soma" meaning Lord Shiva and "baar" means day. Month of Shrawan, the fourth month according to the lunar calendar is dedicated to Lord Shiva and it is considered even more auspicious if there are five Mondays in the Shrawan month.

The month of Shrawan also marks the start of many festivals for the next seven months until Maghe Sankranti (1st day of Magh). Fasting on Mondays during Shrawan resembles devotion toward Lord Shiva. It is believed that this fasting helps to cleanse the soul and revitalize the physiology of the human body.

"The month of Shrawan is now ending, I have been keeping fast on every Monday of this month. Today is the last Monday of this holy month and this day is very auspicious and special for me. Keeping fast on Monday of Shrawan would give a good husband and bring prosperity to the family, so I kept the fast throughout this month," Prashamsha Khadka, a devotee told ANI.

Though anyone can observe the fast, it is most popular among women; especially unmarried ones.

It is believed that fasting helps unmarried women get the life partner of their preference. Married women, on the other hand, are found observing the fast asking for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of their family members.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva drank the poison extracted during elixir/potion mining in the ocean (Samundra Manthan) suring this month. Goddess Parvati is believed to have observed the fasting and got Lord Shiva as her husband.

The chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya'' endows positive vibes around people. This five-syllable chant is the most used chant while worshipping lord Shiva. However, some people recite the Mahamrityunjay chant as well.

