Nepal, India Foreign Ministers hold first telephonic conversation after formation of Modi 3.0

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 12 : Nepali Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders since the formation of the new government in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Nepali Foreign Minister Shrestha congratulated his Indian counterpart on his reappointment. "Had a phone call with EAM of India @DrSJaishankar. Extended heartiest congratulations on his reappointment. Discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations. Look forward to working together for further advance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," the Foreign Minister wrote on X.

A day before (June 11), Shrestha in a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, extended his congratulations to S Jaishankar on his reappointment as External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Expressing optimism for future collaborations, Shrestha also emphasised the importance of fostering and strengthening the warm and close friendship between New Delhi and Kathmandu. He conveyed eagerness to work closely with Jaishankar to further expand and consolidate the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring nations.

"Heartiest congratulations S Jaishankar on your reappointment as Minister of External Affairs of India. Look forward to working closely with you in further expanding and consolidating the warm and close Nepal-India friendship. Wish you a successful tenure of office," he said in a post on social media platform X.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who navigated India's diplomatic strategies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, reassumed his responsibilities as External Affairs Minister at the Ministry of External Affairs located in South Block on Tuesday itself.

Jaishankar was among the 71-member Council of Ministers who took oath along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9. Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also attended the swearing-in ceremony held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Dahal held a brief meeting with PM Modi after his swearing-in ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. During the meeting, Dahal congratulated PM Modi and conveyed his optimism regarding the trajectory of the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

